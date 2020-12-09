Amazon Fulfillment Center Plans to Hire Thousands of People

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Thousands of jobs and donations are coming to the area. Amazon recently opened its fulfillment center in Bondurant.

So far, the company has hired 250 employees and they are looking to hire more.

Amazon is offering prospective employees highly competitive pay, benefits, and training for in-demand jobs.

“We’re definitely going to continue to hire. We feel that we have, the appropriate pieces in place to create a very safe socially distance environment [and] on day one associates are really going to see that this is a great environment to work in,” said Amazon’s Fulfillment Center Site Leader Brett Hagan.

Hagan also said that Iowans could possibly get their deliveries sooner since the fulfillment center is in the state.

“Just because you order a package in Iowa doesn’t mean that it doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily coming from this building,” said Hagan.

“But it certainly expands the product offerings that are going to be offered to this area.”

Since moving to Bondurant, Amazon has donated $15,000 to the Bondurant-Farrar Community School District. The company also donated $5,000 to the Food Bank of Iowa.