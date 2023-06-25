DES MOINES, Iowa — Lorna was an English teacher, farm wife, gardener, avid reader and even a gourmet cook.

That all changed in 2019 when Lorna was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Robyn Mills is more than just Lorna’s daughter. She is her caretaker and started noticing changes with her mother gradually.

“I noticed that she quit reading. We used to share books and then I noticed that she wasn’t really following things on the television and she kept being a pretty good cook all the way through,” Mills said. “But there were just signs, she would be forgetful and she agitated personality changes.”

Since her diagnosis, the mother-and-daughter bond has shifted.

“You often say that the parent-child relationship switches at some time in our lives. Now I feel like I may be the parent and I’m helping to take care of, not a child, but somebody dependent.”

Earlier this year Robyn and her family made the decision to place her mother in a long-term memory care facility. Mills said her mother’s health decline and diagnosis were part of the reason. However, she still manages her mother’s finances and other needs.

Mills’ story is one of the thousands of caregivers in our state. She is also a part of the Alzheimer’s Association and advocates for caregivers. She serves as the public policy director for the Association for Iowa.

According to Alzimpact.org, there are more than 60,000 Iowans 65 and older suffering from the disease and there are 98,000 unpaid caregivers in Iowa.

For some patients, their treatment can be managed at home, while for some it’s not always an option.

“As soon as the behavior changes as soon as I start becoming paranoid, I start blaming my loved one, my caregiver, or I start physically aggressive hitting or angry or shouting,” Dr. Yogesh Shah, a geriatric physician at Broadlawns said. “That’s the time that caregiver is burned out.”

For many resources to find care or a facility is out of reach. Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s can cost thousands. According to Alzimpact.org, the total value care of unpaid caregiving is about $2 billion.

“Most of these caregivers are donating their time. Just voluntarily, they quit their job. They become part-time to take care of dad or mom or husband and spouse or family members,” Shah said. “So it’s a huge toll to our system financially and from the personal health point.”

The personal toll on caregivers is exhausting. Dr. Shah said, most caregivers develop a new medical illness such as diabetes, hypertension or a mental illness.

In a 2021 statistic, about 60% of caregivers suffer from a chronic illness. More than 25% suffer from a mental illness and more than 13% have poor physical health.

“Sometimes caregivers, it’s so much work that they end up passing on before the person with dementia just because they get rundown and don’t take care of themselves,” Mills said.

From diagnosis to end of life, Dr. Shah said it can take eight to 20 years.

“Don’t ignore your time for yourself or your health. And don’t give up too many personal things. Because it will ultimately not help.”

For Robyn, she has family support and continues to take care of herself and her mom.

“It’s really hard to watch,” Mills said. ” We just try and take her where she is and try and give her the best life possible and love on her how she is. You can’t go back. Some of those memories aren’t there anymore, but we just want to celebrate her where she’s at and try and let her have the best life possible.”

Mills suggests those who have been diagnosed, it’s important to have those difficult discussions regarding the power of attorneys and even funeral plans.

“I think it’s all important to do that before they lose the ability to make those decisions.”

You can learn more about Alzheimer’s and resources for caregivers and patients by going to the Alzheimer’s Association website.