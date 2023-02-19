DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday, actor Bruce Willis shocked the world when his family announced he’s been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). He’s one of between 50,000 and 60,000 Americans who suffer from FTD according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration but many people had never heard of the disease prior to Willis’ family’s announcement.

According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, there’s currently no approved treatments or cure for FTD. The average lifespan for someone after diagnosis is about 7-13 years. On average it takes about 3.6 years between the onset of symptoms and when it’s finally diagnosed.

Brianne Fitzgerald with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter said FTD is similar in many ways to Alzheimer’s disease but it has some key differences.

She said FTD is caused by progressive nerve cell loss to the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes. Some key symptoms are changes in behavior and personality as well as difficulty speaking, writing or comprehending language. Memory loss is also a symptom.

“With FTD, it really does come down to a lot of behavior, speaking, writing and comprehending, versus what we would consider Alzheimer’s-related dementia, which would be a lot more of the remembering names or forgetting where we put our keys and finding them in the freezer,” Fitzgerald said.

She said though those are typical FTD symptoms, everybody experiences the disease differently.

She adds, though the disease is eventually fatal, being diagnosed with it doesn’t mean someone has to stop living their life.

“If you or your family notice memory or behavior changes, you need to talk to your loved one, or you yourself need to say I think I’m having some changes cognitively, and see a doctor together,” Fitzgerald said. “That early diagnosis allows you to take part in decisions in your care, make sure your family’s taken care of and look for available resources.”