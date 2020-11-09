Alzheimer’s and Dementia Death Rates Are Up in Iowa During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is finding that Alzheimer’s and Dementia deaths rates are up nearly 14 percent in Iowa since the start of this pandemic. This increase is based off of the CDC’s reporting of excess deaths, or the number of deaths above what is considered average for a certain time.

“When these patients get COVID-19, their health rapidly declines because part of the challenge with Alzheimer’s and Dementia is that your body does not know how to fight anymore, it’s worn down from this disease. So we’re seeing the mortality rates go up, go faster essentially, and so we’re losing these Iowans when we shouldn’t be,” Richard Dedor, the chairman of the board for the Iowa Alzheimer’s Association said.

Many of those battling Alzheimer’s and Dementia are living in long term care facilities (LTC). Right now, Iowa has 87 LTCs with COVID-19 outbreaks. The Iowa Alzheimer’s Association is concerned about this alarming trend and is calling on state lawmakers to implement rapid testing and other safety protocols to protect these vulnerable individuals.

“We do not have the infrastructure in place to do rapid testing at these site and it is vitally important for the staff for the residents, and for the residents’ families to have that testing ability,” Dedor said. “It exists in this country. We just have not done a good enough job in nine months in dispensing these testing kits out to all these long term care facilities. These are our most vulnerable people.”

Those suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia are hurting both physically and emotionally during this pandemic. Dedor said having consistent social engagement is vital at any stage of the disease. The association also states on its website, that those living with Alzheimer’s, or another similar cognitive conditions, do better in an environment that provides consistency to their daily lives. COVID-19 is changing it all.

“I actually have a friend whose grandmother’s in a long term care facility in southern Iowa and they are going through an outbreak right now,” Dedor said. “They had to move to her to a whole new wing, in a whole new room with none of her stuff. When you’re dealing with this disease, depending on where you’re at in the stage of Alzheimer’s and dementia, that can be traumatic. When the little things that you know get taken away, you can’t see your family and you’re in a new environment, that in of itself is dangerous. That is why having these rapid tests on site is so important.”

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, yet it’s the only disease in the top 10 that doesn’t have any treatment. On Friday the FDA panel rejected to endorse a controversial Alzheimer’s drug.

