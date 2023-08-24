DES MOINES – The Altoona Fire Department has finished construction on its state-of-the-art training facility.

Lance Routson, the Deputy Chief of Operations at the Altoona Fire Department, said that the facility will allow firefighters to train for all types of scenarios.

“That’s something that we are really blessed to have as we look for new and different ways to train firefighters and to get them best prepared to be successful out there in the world we like to expose in a controlled environment and safe environment to these live fire conditions and we can do that here,” Routson said.

The facility will also be open to use by all central Iowa Fire departments.