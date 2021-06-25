 

Altoona woman wins $50,000 prize in Polk County’s first vaccine lottery

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Polk County resident is now $50,000 richer, just for getting vaccinated.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors held the first drawing for its COVID-19 vaccine lottery on Friday.

Altoona resident Kim Kietzman is Polk County’s first lottery winner. A 15-year-old won a $5,000 scholarship, and ten more residents won $1,000 prizes.

The prizes are all part of an incentive program to encourage Polk County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kietzman says she was eager to get the vaccine before the lottery was announced, so winning a prize is a great bonus.

“This is just icing on the cake. I felt like I won the lottery when we got in for a vaccine … This still seems a little unreal,” said Kietzman.

Each Friday, ten $1,000 prizes will be drawn. Every other Friday one $50,000 prize and one $5,000 scholarship will be drawn in addition to the ten $1,000 prizes. The schedule for drawings for the $50,000 prize and $5,000 scholarship is June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6, August 20 and a possible bonus drawing on August 27.

To sign up, go to immunizepolk.org

