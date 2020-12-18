Altoona Man Killed in Chain Reaction I-80 Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Altoona man has died following a three-car crash on I-80 Thursday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, 46-year-old James Bartel was traveling eastbound on I-80 near the 140-mile marker around 4:55 p.m. when the accident happened.

Investigators say two vehicles in front of Bartel were slowing and stopping because of traffic congestion, but Bartels did not stop and rammed into the back of a car, which then hit the back of a pickup truck.

The report says Bartels died at the scene from injuries suffered because he was not wearing his seatbelt.