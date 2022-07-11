ALTOONA, IOWA — A 73-year-old Altoona has man died after he was pulled from his burning home by firefighters early Sunday morning. According to a news release, the Altoona Fire Department was called to a home in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue SE at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found neighbors had already rescued a 71-year-old woman from a first floor bedroom. Firefighters found the 73-year-old man inside the home and pulled him to safety. Both residents were taken to a Des Moines hospital. The man died from his injuries at the hospital, the fire department reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.