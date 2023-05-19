WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Altoona man was arrested and charged for allegedly setting a vacant West Des Moines home on fire Friday morning.

At around 6:43 a.m. West Des Moines firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 500 block of 7th Street. When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the single story home.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries occurred, the fire department said. The home sustained significant smoke and dire damage.

Arson investigators and fire investigators quickly determined that the cause of the fire was suspicious due to the discovery of evidence suggesting the fire was set intentionally.

On Friday afternoon West Des Moines Police officers arrested 21-year-old Evan Tingwald, of Altoona, and charged him with three counts of third degree burglary and one count of second degree arson in connection to the fire.