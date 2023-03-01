CENTERVILLE, Iowa — An Altoona man who was initially arrested on drug charges in Ankeny Saturday afternoon has now been charged with allegedly fracturing a child’s spine in December.

Last month the Centerville Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Logan Anthony Stover, 22, on charges of Child Endangerment, Child Endangerment – Serious Injury, and Child Endangerment – Bodily Injury.

On December 28th the Centerville Police Department received a tip regarding child abuse that occurred at a home on December 15th of 2022. The reporter told police that a child was sent to the hospital in Centerville and then was transported the following day to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital due to the extent of the child’s injuries, according to court records.

During the investigation officers learned that at around 6 p.m. on December 15th, the child was dropped off at their home after spending the day with their grandmother. The grandmother told police that when she dropped off the child there were no visible injuries on the child. At the time of the drop-off the only people inside the home were the child’s two siblings and Stover, court records state.

The victim’s mother returned home from work at around 9 p.m. that night. According to court records, the mother rushed the child to the E.R. after seeing the visible serious injuries on the child.

According to court records, the child suffered from significant bruising all over the body, abrasions on the head and torso, and a fracture on the spine. Doctors who cared for the child told police that the fracture to the spine is often seen in car accident victims, and would take a significant amount of force to cause the fracture, court records state.

The victim later told officers that Stover was the one who caused the injuries and that Stover had hurt them in the past, court records state.

Stover has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and has bonded out of jail.