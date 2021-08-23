High atop the Storm Chaser at Adventureland Park is WHO 13’s newest skycam! You can live stream all the cameras at https://who13.com/skycams/
From such a unique vantage point, and full pan, zoom and tilt controls, WHO13’s meteorologists will have yet another state of the are tool to dissect storms and track severe weather, bringing viewers a live look at storms in progress.
Altoona joins the WHO 13 Schaal Skycam Network
