Altoona joins the WHO 13 Schaal Skycam Network

DES MOINES, Iowa -- NBC's Clear the Shelters campaign is back this year. For the next month, WHO 13 News will be featuring pets in local animal shelters and rescues that are in need of a good home.

From rescuing animals from neglect to providing shelter for homeless pets, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa does it all.

“Her full name is Barbara P. I think it fits her very well,” said ARL veterinarian Dr. Millie Cates.

The “P" just might stand for purrs. Little Barbara the cat has a lot of them to give.