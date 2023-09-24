ALTOONA, Iowa — Even though fall has just settled in this weekend, the city of Altoona has been having a “cornival” all summer long.

“I think it’s been a great start for our Arts and Culture commission,” said Rachel Simon, the communications specialist with the city. “This being their first real big event, so I am excited to see what they can continue to bring to Altoona in the future. And I think that this event just kind of highlights that Altoona families are really eager for events like these.”

The Arts and Culture commission was just established this year by the City of Altoona’s city council. The first big project was celebrating a summer of corn.

On Saturday, the city ended the summer celebration with a family fall festival. With food trucks, arts and crafts and a corn maze, there was plenty for local families to enjoy.

The purpose behind the summer-long event was commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first acre of commercial hybrid seed corn in the United States, which was grown on a farm in Altoona.

The city held a corn sculpture contest, kicking off the summer celebration on July 4th, with a ribbon cutting at Haines Park.