ALTOONA, Iowa – Altoona Fire Department will soon be looking for full-time firefighters.

This comes after a change in its staffing. The city says the department will shift from six part-time positions to two full-time positions. Two permanent part-time positions will remain.

A city spokesperson says population growth is increasing their calls for service.

A statement from the city says “this increase in volume requires the Fire Department to consider the best way of providing service to residents and includes the addition of full-time Firefighters/EMTs to address increased demand. Additional Firefighters/EMTs allows us to maximize our service delivery and provide the best service to the community of Altoona.”

The city says all part-time employees will have the opportunity to apply for the future open positions.