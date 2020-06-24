Allis Chalmers Tractor Group Meets In Person

AMANA, Iowa – Every Father’s Day weekend a group of old tractor lovers descend on the Amanas. The Allis Chalmers group brings a long line of orange tractors from decades past. The Allis Chalmers brand is no longer manufactured.

“That’s what the club is all about keeping the brand alive,” said Skip Welty the Allis Club Vice President from Anthon Iowa. “We do a scholarship option we award scholarships to kids that are bound for college every year.”

With every old tractor there is a story.

“There certainly are a lot of memories,” said Welty. “Someone else says something to job the memory, and they have a story to tell, it’s just a lot of fun to get together with everybody.”

The club has been meeting here in Amana for 29 years, Welty said he’d been here around 20 years.

“It’s a informal tractor show and it’s all about Alice Chalmers,” said Welty. “If you like them, come and participate you can look you can bring something you can buy something we just have a good time.”

The organizers of this show discussed not meeting this year due to COVID-19. But decided to go ahead.

“We decided to have it, as the Governor has kind of let us up, we can have small festivals, we qualify as a small festival,” said Welty. We’re doing our best for social distancing to keep that under control.

