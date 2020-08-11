Alliant Energy: Power Restoration Could Take Several Days

Downed trees and other debris cover front yards in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a powerful storm moved through Iowa on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Alliant Energy says it could take several days to restore power to more than 200,000 customers currently without service in Iowa.

“The storm created damage beyond what we’ve seen before and it could take several days before the majority of services are restored,” said Terry Kouba, SVP at Alliant Energy. “For some customers, especially those living in more rural areas, it could be longer. We’re asking for patience as our crews work around the clock.”

Alliant Energy is first restoring power to services and facilities critical to public health and safety such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments, and water systems. Crews will then repair lines that will return power to the largest number of customers in the least amount of time.

“The storm damaged some of our facilities and buildings. There are trees down on our lines and blocking many roads. Clearing the path, replacing poles and lines, and restoring services – it’s going to take time to get our customers re-connected,” said Kouba.

Alliant Energy said customers do not need to report outages at this point. To report damaged equipment or if you see downed lines, call 800-255-4268.