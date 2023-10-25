DES MOINES, Iowa — Alley Cat Allies are set to distribute cat food for community members.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s main shelter, at 5452 NE 22nd St., will be handing out food and resources to provide for owners of indoor and outdoor felines.

The Alley Cat Allies are a global leader in the protection of cats and kittens.

Back on October 11th, the organization held a food handout to help pet caregivers receive critical food they need in order to feed cats in their care.

In total they expect 13 tons of cat food to go out to residents in Des Moines during October.