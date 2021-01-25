Allen Lazard on New Brand ‘At the Top,’ Wants to Pay it Forward to Iowa Communities

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — It’s really nothing more than a dream for most athletes, but for an Urbandale native and Iowa State graduate, a trip to the Super Bowl was just within reach.

Even though Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not go the way Allen Lazard hoped, he’s not giving up on that dream — and is also hoping to share his attitude with the community that raised him.

That’s why he and a longtime childhood friend launched At the Top (ATT), a brand designed at inspiring others to live to their fullest potential.

“The most important thing is that you keep on pursuing it, don’t give up on yourself,” Lazard said. “Ultimately, I think with what we’re doing now, I can help people achieve something that they’ve never saw themselves before.”

Lazard got back in touch with Urbandale High School principal, Tim Carver, to share his lifestyle brand with the place that raised him. The Packer’s wide receiver hopes to give motivational speeches for ATT and host a football camp for young athletes, which would combine football and life lessons.

“I discovered ATT in high school — you’ll be able to change your mindset and it pays dividends,” he said. “Eight years later, by staying with the process and being very disciplined with my training — which is my everyday life habit — developing good habits and sticking with those, I think has helped me get to this position.”

He also gives a nod to the community that raised him, and wants to give back by lifting others up as well.

“This is kind of a bit of a big push of the reason why I’ve started ATT — to come back and be able to help everyone in Urbandale and ultimately Iowa,” Lazard said. “To make it make it known, just because we’re from Iowa that we can achieve big things and have big dreams.”