BOONE, Iowa — The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad’s Santa Express is back in Boone for the holiday season.

Passengers can hop on the Santa Express and travel from Boone to the “North Pole” and back.

Once they reach the “North Pole” Santa comes aboard. He will meet all the children on the train and pass out a special gift.

This is the 19th year of the journey. They kicked off this holiday season during this last weekend.

The trip takes place every weekend, multiple times throughout the day. The journey runs an hour and a half.

Passengers can purchase tickets online. The last day for the Santa Express is December 17th.