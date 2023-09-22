ALGONA, Iowa — The Algona High School Volleyball Team staged a “Back the Blue” night as the team faced Iowa Falls-Alden Thursday night.

The team had special jerseys with that message on the back. They will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the family of slain Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram. He was shot and killed while attempting to make an arrest last week.

“Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we’d like to continue to offer our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and everyone affected by the tragic events of last week,” said Algona public address announcer, Chad Slagle. “As we grieve this loss, let’s first come together as a community to support each other. Please join us in the standing in the moment of silence to reflect, and mourn for all involved.”

The volleyball team was playing last week in the wake of the shocking news that Officer Cram was killed.

“This is bigger than what’s happened on the court that our community is pulling together with everything,” said Missy Birkey, Algona Head Volleyball Coach. “Some of the people are coming out just to get away from things, so to be that distraction away, it’s kind of nice to see everybody here in town.”

Through this, Coach Birkey had to keep her team focused.

“We played some games last week with all this going on,” said Birkey. “I just told the girls we have to pull together and the team and play for the community, because they need it right now.”

Concession sales from the volleyball game are also being donated to the Cram family.

On Friday night Algona High School celebrates the Homecoming football game.