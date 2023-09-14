ALGONA, Iowa — The Algona community is mourning the loss of a police officer who was described as the bedrock of the police department and a beloved friend.

Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram was shot and killed in the line of duty late Wednesday night. At a press conference on Thursday, law enforcement officials said Cram was attempting to serve an arrest warrant when he was shot. A state-wide manhunt ensued to locate the suspected shooter Kyle Ricke. Ricke was later arrested and booked into a county jail in Minnesota. Ricke now awaits extradition back to Iowa to be formally charged with first degree murder.

WHO 13’s Elias Johnson was in Algona on Thursday and spoke with those who knew Cram well, including one of his neighbors.

“Definitively a family man first, a man of God, and the neighborhood we live in is out in the country and we’re all just in shock,” Steven Trencamp said. “It’s just hard to believe that he’s gone and his wife and kids and the department is left to pick up the pieces, and they’ll pull it together somehow. It just leaves a void there, you know. There’s just definitely a void there that’s just never going to be filled.