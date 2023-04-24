SAC COUNTY, Iowa – A Wisconsin man died and another person was injured after a vehicle ended up upside down in a pond just south of Lake View Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of 350th Street and Perkins Avenue. A Volkswagen Passat driven by 22-year-old Oliver Massman of Homen, Wisconsin was traveling south on Perkins Ave. when, for an unknown reason, the car entered the ditch.

It went up the embankment, hitting and breaking an electrical pole, kept going, vaulted and struck a tree. The crash report says the vehicle then overturned and its front end entered a pond and became submerged.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on Massman but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A passenger, 22-year-old Ean Marker of Waupaca, Wisconsin was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a Sioux City hospital by air ambulance. Their current condition is not known.

According to the ISP, speed and alcohol are suspected to have played a role in the crash. The investigation is continuing.