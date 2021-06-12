Alcohol banned at popular hangout spot at Saylorville Lake

SAYLORVILLE LAKE — Officials at Saylorville Lake say bad behavior is forcing them to ban alcohol at a popular hangout spot.

Starting today, alcohol is banned in the Sandpiper Recreation Area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has been dealing with underage drinking, verbal and physical disputes, and littering.

Anyone who is found violating the new restriction either in the parking lot or the shoreline may be given a citation.

“We had numerous 911 calls for that area for fights, underage drinking, severely intoxicated persons,” said Derek Murken with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “I think rangers and deputies were down there nearly every night last week, so it was time to make a change.”

The restriction will remain in place indefinitely.