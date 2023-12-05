MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — An Albion woman is now facing several charges in connection to a crash that caused the death of an 86-year-old man in May.

At around 11:16 a.m. on May 20 emergency crews were called to a crash involving a tractor in the 1800 block of Marsh Ave. (Highway 330). When first responders arrived on scene they found a tractor overturned in a ditch and another vehicle with heavy front-end damage in the middle of the road.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the tractor had pulled out of a private drive when it was rear ended by a vehicle, causing the tractor to crash into the ditch onto its top.

The driver of the tractor, 86-year-old Clarence Borton, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Morgan Weigelt was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Weigelt was charged on Tuesday with failure to stop in assured and clear distance, use of an electronic communication device – over the age of 18, homicide by vehicle, and failure to provide proof of financial liability. She is currently being held at the Marshall County Jail on a $10,900 bond.