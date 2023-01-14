AMES, Iowa — An Alabama man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two people at an Ames hotel Saturday morning.

Anthony G. Garner Jr., 27, of Pine Hill, Alabama was arrested and charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent, and possession or carrying of dangerous weapon while intoxicated.

At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When officers arrived they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals where their condition is still unknown.

Ames Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.