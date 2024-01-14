DES MOINES, Iowa- While it’s no longer actively snowing in Central Iowa, the impact of the snow and low temperatures lingers at the Des Moines International Airport.

Airlines are continuing to cancel and delay flights in and out of Des Moines while crews are working to clear the runways for planes to land and take off.

The snowfall caused most of the delays on Friday, but the weekend delays are a result of sub-zero temperatures and wind. Airport officials say that the windchill makes de-icing planes a much more difficult process.

The airport encourages travelers to check the status of their flights online.