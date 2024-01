DES MOINES, IOWA — Air traffic into and out of the busiest airport in Iowa is at a near standstill on Friday as a wicked blizzard blows across the state. The departure and arrival boards at Des Moines International Airport have been filled with mostly cancellations on Friday and all indications from the forecast are that it could stretch into the weekend.

WHO 13s Lindsey Burrell talked to one traveler stuck in our blizzard while trying to get home from a tropical holiday.