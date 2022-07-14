DES MOINES, IOWA — The top enlisted leader in the Iowa Air National Guard crashed three times at Camp Dodge early this morning while driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, according to court records.

57-year-old T.J. Fennell, the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Guard, was taken into custody at 1:48 a.m. on Thursday.

According to court records, Fennell crashed into the Camp Dodge Gate at NW 70th Ave. and into Camp Dodge’s Main Entrance. He then caused damage at Range S11. Authorities were able to stop him as he drove away from the final crash scene.

Fennell allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .282 – that is more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit to drive in Iowa. The arresting officer reported Fennell had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, impaired balance, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.