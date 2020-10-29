Ahead of Election Day Iowans Continue to Vote Early

DES MOINES, Iowa – Ahead of Election Day Iowans are heading to the polls in record numbers.

According to Iowa’s Secretary of State Office, as of October 28th, 815,918 Iowans have returned their ballots.

On Wednesday, several people went to Drake University’s Knapp Center to vote early. Several first time voters believe voting early is the right thing to do.

“I just think it’s better to vote early. Just to make sure like if anything pops up on election day that you’re still able to get out and vote and if something happens then you’re not missing out on something,” Drake University sophomore Abigail Stumpner.

Drake University senior Allison Girvan, believes voting early is vital.

“I think it’s important because it is very possible that we can go into quarantine anytime soon in the next week and I really want to get my voice heard especially in this election because it’s so important,” said Girvan.

Also on Wednesday, Cindy Axne made a stop on Drake’s campus to promote early voting.

“To see so many absentee ballots go out and get picked up shows me that people are reinvigorated and they’re excited about the future of our country and they want to be a part of it and the best way to do that is to go to the ballot box and vote,” said Axne.

Longtime voter, Leonard Tinker, was motivated to vote early so he could avoid crowds.

“I’m 74 and I had no desire to be in the voting places in a group. I am in what you would call the high risk category,” said Tinker.