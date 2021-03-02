Ahart Recommending School Board Reject All Stadium Bids, Seek New Bids to Cut Costs

DES MOINES, Iowa – Superintendent Dr. Tom Ahart is recommending the Des Moines School Board reject all of the bids for the district’s new stadium.

Six bids, ranging from $17.9 million to $19.3 million were submitted for the project, which will be shared with Drake University. According to a Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson, none of the bids leave enough funding for other project needs.

The agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting states, “The superintendent recommends the board reject all bids received for the construction of DMPS Community Stadium at Drake University, make modifications to the project design, re-advertise for bidding and set a new bid date.”

The new stadium was expected to cost the district $15 million and Drake University planned to cover the remaining cost.