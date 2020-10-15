Agriculture Still Recovering From August 10th Derecho

ELBERON, Iowa — Heartland Co-op in this Tama County town lost four huge grain bins in the August 10th Derecho. Some older bins survived the storm, but are also damaged and will be replaced. The entire grain complex will be torn down and replaced. The company lost $150 million dollars in grain bins, vehicles and other storage buildings due to the storm.

As a company Heartland Co-op has twenty-four million bushels of grain storage space that’s been damaged in the storm,” said Tom Hauschel, CEO Heartland Co-op. Fifteen million which is destroyed another five million bushels which will be destroyed after harvest and then there’s five million bushels of repairable space.”

Hauschel’s company hosted USDA Under-Secretary Bill Northey, and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig for a discussion on the aftermath of the derecho.

But you all had a heck of a go on August 10,and everything since,” said Northey, who used to serve as the Iowa Agriculture Secretary. “I look forward to being able to hear what we should be doing.”

Northey added that Congress could possibly consider some type of aid to help farmers stricken by this huge disaster.

“The initial number was something like sixty million bushels of commercial bin storage lost, then roughly equivalent amount on farm,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “I think what we’re finding if anything is that number is grown in that we found more of the structures were damaged I need to repair.”

Some farmers also reported difficulty with changing verdicts on the amount of derecho damage in the field. One case was told the field was a total loss, then later the farmer was asked to combine the field to try to salvage ten per cent of the corn.

Meanwhile Heartland Co-op is planning to come back from the massive damage to their sites.

“So we will rebuild his company and will have it back operational by next fall,” said Hauschel.