US Drought Map Shows Western States Still in Need of Moisture

IOWA — The US Drought Monitor shows stark difference between the East and West. The western United States shows much of the region in a variety of drought categories. Several areas classified in extreme or exceptional drought.

Comparatively, the eastern US is mostly drought free from the seaboard to Central Plains. The Drought Monitor shows much of the West has missed out on rainfall and where it did fall was in areas that were not in drought. Decreases in water and reduced forage is causing producers to cull or sell herds.