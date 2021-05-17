Survey Responses Need from Farmers for June Reports

Survey Responses Needed

Major June reports need survey responses from Iowa farmers. Over the next few week the National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct two major mid-year surveys: the June Agriculture Survey and the June Area Survey. The agency will contact just under 4,000 producers across Iowa to determine crop acreage and stock levels.

Midwest Director Greg Thessan says these are two of the most important surveys they conduct. When producers respond.. they get important information about the 2021 crop year. Farmers can respond online or by mail.

Iowa Chemical Use Report

The Iowa Chemical Use report for soybeans is out. The data comes from fall of 2020 and looks at fertilizer and pesticides used over that time. The report says Iowa farmers applied about 17 pounds per acre of nitrogen, 55 pounds of phosphate and 89 pounds of potash.

Herbicides were applied to 99% of soybean acres planted, with glyphosate potassium salt as the most widely used at 35%. 26% of acres used fungicides and only 18% of acres got insecticides.

Deputy Ag Secretary Confirmed

Dr. Jewel Bronaugh was confirmed this past week to Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. She was the Virginia state agriculture chief and former state Farm Service Agency director as well as the agriculture college dean at Virginia State University.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says he’s grateful for the confirmation, saying Bronaugh will be the first black woman and woman of color to be named Deputy Secretary. He says she speaks respectfully of producers and rural Americans, and believes that as a public servant, her job is to find a way to help those who need it.

A Look at the Markets

Analyst Jamey Kohake has the start of the week markets:

“Starting the week off in the row crops we have a two sided trade the market opened up sharply lower last night, spun down to around the 40 day movement average on daily charts. Stalled there, we did push back higher during that morning session, day session easing back now. We did see big heavy liquidation last week in the markets all on the forecast for more rain. Over to the beans, kind of a similar story there open up a bit better during the day session fell back apart now, new crop five to six lower not much action overnight with exports or over the weekend the only export news is two big sales of corn, one to China and one to mexico for the new crop but here this week looks to be an awfully choppy trade looks like we’re going into more of a reangebound type trade until we get a handle on these acres and weather. Over to the meat sector, we have feeders up 80 to 90 fats are mixed. They have been 30-50 higher at times. The short term trend is still a little bit weaker right now as we saw a meltdown there in the cattle market last week. Looking for steady cash this week and boxes hopefully. Over to the hogs, got a mixed bag ehre. Market getting a bit over technically sold waiting to see how the cutouts do this week but we would be looking for a spot to kind of get long in July, especially around 106 this week.”

Colfax Sheep Market

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 506 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the day’s high average price of $2.55 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $2.21 per pound. There were 106 head of goats at the auction that saw a high average price ranging from $160 to $490 per head.