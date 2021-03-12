Senate Agriculture Committee Holds Hearing on Climate Change

Agribusiness

by: David Geiger

Posted: / Updated:

The Senate Agriculture Committee held its first hearing on climate change this week. The committee’s chair, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, says it is time to dramatically scale-up work. David Geiger has more in today’s Agribusiness Report.

