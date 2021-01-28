Sen. Grassley Calls for Quick Confirmation of Vilsack as Secretary of Agriculture

IOWA — US Senator Charles Grassley is hoping that Tom Vilsack, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the USDA again, will be confirmed quickly. David Geiger has more on that and a look at the markets in Wednesday’s Agribusiness Report.
