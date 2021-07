DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has a message for pet owners: leave your pets at home and not in vehicles if it is above 70 degrees outside.

Last Saturday, ARL animal services officers and the Des Moines Police Department responded to Blank Park Zoo's parking lot after two dogs were left in a vehicle. Officers were able to remove the dogs from the vehicle after breaking the back window. The inside of the car had reached a temperature of 109 degrees.