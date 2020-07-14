President Trump, Mexican Leaders Celebrate USMCA at White House

Dicamba has been used for more than 50 years, mostly on corn and roadside projects. But there's a concern this year that it's having a big impact on Iowa crops.

"Since it's introduction there have been situations with off target movement, but this year is by far the most severe it's ever been," says Bob Hartzler, Agronomy Professor at Iowa State University specializing in weeds. He says soybeans are sensitive to dicamba and the chemical can volatilize in the environment. That means applicators can do everything correctly in terms of keeping the product where its supposed to go, but still it can move around..