President Biden Promises to Cut US Emissions in Half by 2030

IOWA — President Joe Biden pledges a 50% cut in U-S emissions by 2030. On a virtual Earth Day summit with other world leaders on Friday, the President says he plans to cut emissions in half.

His secretary of Agriculture – Tom Vilsack – says one of many ways to reduce the carbon footprint is using biofuels over petroleum. He hopes that will increase blends and get closer to reduction goals. Biofuel groups are happy President Biden plans to use new generation renewable fuels to help get to rapid emission reductions.