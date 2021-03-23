New US Trade Representative Confirmed Unanimously in US Senate

IOWA — As the US prepares to engage again in international trade deals, it has a new Trade Representative to lead the talks. The US Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Katherine Tai as President Biden’s pick as the head of U-S Trade in a 98-0 vote.

Tai had won a unanimous voice vote in committee with her experience as a House trade staffer moving her to an easy confirmation. Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden calls her a terrific person for the job, saying she led crackdowns against China’s trade cheating and was at the forefront to improve the U-S Mexico Canada agreement.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also praised her after she committed to enforce the China Phase One Deal and the North American trade deals..

“Katherine Tai is just the kind of qualified and mainstream person who is positioned to serve President Biden and the country quite well. I look forward to working with Ms. Tai to embrace trade and push back on abusive practices from China and other anti-competitive countries,” McConnell said.