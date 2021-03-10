New Global Crop Report Shows Little Change from February Estimate

IOWA — A new ‘World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate’ has been released for March and the numbers aren’t changed much from the prior month.
David Geiger has that story and a look at the latest markets in today’s Agribusiness Report.
by: David GeigerPosted: / Updated:
IOWA — A new ‘World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate’ has been released for March and the numbers aren’t changed much from the prior month.
David Geiger has that story and a look at the latest markets in today’s Agribusiness Report.