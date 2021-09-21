More funding sought for hog disease prevention

A group of House Democrats wants more funding for hog disease prevention.

In a letter to its leadership, seven House representatives want $75 million to fund the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to help prevent and prepare for a possible African Swine Fever Outbreak in the U.S.

The representatives argue any confirmed sample of ASF in the US would devastate the pork industry and rural economy, halting most exports.

The request comes after APHIS confirmed AFS in hogs from the Dominican Republic.

Harvest preparations are underway with the state making it easier to transport grain. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing farmers and producers trucking corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight up to 90,000 pounds for the next month.

This applies to loads on all highways in Iowa excluding the interstate system as long as they use maximum axle weight limits and abide by posted weight limits on roads and bridges.

Barge shipping costs are up after Hurricane Ida. Grain freight costs moving barges downstream in the Midwest rose sharply because of logistical problems post-hurricane.

Unloading barges arriving at the Gulf is being delayed which is creating a shortage of empty barges needed upriver as harvest starts up especially as crops are maturing faster than normal. Grain handlers are trying to get operations going again at the Gulf of Mexico as major buyers are going to U.S. competitors.