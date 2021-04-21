Iowa Leaders Seek More Support for E15 from the EPA

IOWA — This week Iowa leaders and ethanol groups asked the EPA to fully back E15 fuel. The 15% blend is considered a next step for the industry. Most vehicles can safely use it.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa Corn Growers jointly submitted regulatory comments asking the EPA to quickly move on the E15 Fuel Dispenser Labeling and Compatibility with Underground Storage Tanks. Together the organizations say regulatory changes could accelerate the expansion of E15. They say that while the proposed EPA rule is good, it does not go far enough.

The groups want more regulatory barriers removed – namely label requirements be modernized and clarification that all storage tanks are compatible to E-15. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also put in comments on the proposed rules, saying quick expansion is vital to Iowa’s economy.