Hypoxia Task Force Has Questions for Biden Administration on Efforts to End Runoff ‘Dead Zone’ in Gulf

IOWA — The Hypoxia Task Force, co-chaired by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, has reached out to the Biden administration to discuss efforts to stop the pollution of the Gulf of Mexico with chemical runoff.

Twelve states are members of the task force which work to reduce nutrient runoff in their states in hopes of keeping those nutrients from reaching the Hypoxic Zone – or ‘Dead Zone’ – in the Gulf of Mexico. David Geiger has more on what the group is asking of the Biden administration in today’s Agribusiness Report.