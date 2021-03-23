Grassley Optimistic About Biden Administration’s Climate Change Focus

IOWA — With a new EPA administrator now in place, Senator Charles Grassley plans to continue talks of ethanol. Grassley voted ‘yes’ on the confirmation of Michael Regan. Grassley is optimistic about the Biden administration’s focus on climate change and what that will mean for the ethanol industry.

Grassley says there will have to be more discussion than usual with Administrator Regan because in less than two years the E-P-A will have more power in the biofuels industry.

“At the end of 2022, the mandate of certain amount of ethanol to be mixed with petroleum every year goes out and from that point on the law allows the director of the EPA to set that and we surely don’t want to go backwards. I’d like to advance considerably,” Grassley said