WASHINGTON, DC -- Former US Undersecretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is reflecting on his years spent working in the Trump administration. Northey says one of the biggest successes from his three years in the USDA was the elimination of leadership positions and combining of multiple division.

Northey was confirmed in Congress as the Undersecretary for Farm and Foreign Ag Service. However, that changed when the department combined leadership of the National Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency. He became the first Undersecretary of Farm Production and Conservation. One of the main jobs he had was bringing the two agencies to work together under the same leadership.