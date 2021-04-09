First Iowa Crop Progress Report Released for 2021 Growing Season

IOWA — The first Iowa Crop Progress report of 2021 has been released, giving us our first look at the planting process. The weekly report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows warm and dry days allowed for about 4.3 good days of fieldwork in Iowa..

Farmers got to work applying anhydrous and fertilizer, spreading manure and planting oats. About 12% of the oat crop is in the ground. That is three days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the five year average. Pastures are starting to green up, with livestock conditions good and producers reporting a good calving season.