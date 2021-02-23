Drought Continues in Some Corners of Iowa Despite Winter Snowfall

IOWA — The 2020-2021 winter is bringing above average snowfall to most of the state of Iowa, but that isn’t enough to erase lingering drought conditions in western Iowa. David Geiger talks to the state climatologist about where it is still too dry.
by: David GeigerPosted: / Updated:
IOWA — The 2020-2021 winter is bringing above average snowfall to most of the state of Iowa, but that isn’t enough to erase lingering drought conditions in western Iowa. David Geiger talks to the state climatologist about where it is still too dry.