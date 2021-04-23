Deputy Ag Secretary Nominee Appears to be Heading for Swift Approval in Congress

WASHINGTON, DC — The nominee for Deputy Secretary of Agriculture looks to get swift Senate approval. Jewel Bronaugh appeared before the Senate Agriculture committee and appears to have scored high marks. She is a Virginia state Agriculture Chief and former state FSA director and Ag College dean.

In front of the committee, Bronaugh showed her knowledge of USDA’s inner workings and programs, with an additionally extensive resume and promoted boosting rural economies.

“I went into education because of my parents but I focused on agriculture because I wanted to inspire young people to build better communities through food and nutrition,” Bronaugh said, “I am also very proud of my work in cooperative extension where I was first inspired by young people in 4H getting to know the families and communities across Virginia, who produce our food, fuel, fiber and feed.”