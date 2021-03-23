Congress Expands Options for US Farm Workers

IOWA — Congress is moving forward on getting farm workers more options. The House passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act last week in a vote of 247 to 174. 30 Republicans sided with 217 Democrats. All Iowa Rupublican Representatives voted against the bill.. with Representative Cindy Axne voting in favor.

The act gives farm workers in the U-S without legal documents – a way to get legal status. It also updates the H-2A temporary worker visa program’s provisions on wages and working conditions. Several agriculture groups released statements supporting the act, notably the National Milk Producers Federation and the National Farmers Union.