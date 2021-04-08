Biden Infrastructure Spending Plan Could Provide Long Term Benefits to Farmers

IOWA — The Biden Administration wants to spend trillions on the nation’s infrastructure. This past week President Joe Biden released his American Jobs Plan – an initiative to invest in the nation’s transportation infrastructure as well as housing, broadband, public schools and other areas over the next eight years.

Mike Steenhoek with the Soy Transportation Coalition says the President’s plan promises something for everyone. “It is very aggressive and robust, it does aspire to allocate resources to some of the needs of rural America, and that’s always been one of the concerns of ours is that any kind of infrastructure proposal does need to be balanced and focused on the needs of both rural and urban America,” said Steenhoek.