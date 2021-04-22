Biden Administration is Expanding a Popular Conservation Program

WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden administration is expanding a major conservation program to address climate change. The US Department of Agriculture will open enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program and increase payment rates, add news incentives and create a focus on the role in climate change mitigation.

Namely, the USDA plans to enroll four million new acres in CRPP by raising rental payment rates and expanding environmental practices allowed. CRP is estimated to mitigate more than 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. The additional four million acres would mitigate another three million metric tons of CO2.

On top of that, the USDA announced investments in partnerships to increase climate-smart agriculture – including $330 million dollars in 85 regional conservation partnership program projects and $25 million dollars for on-farm conservation innovation trials. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says the Biden Administration wants to leverage programs like this to help preserve topsoil, sequester carbon and reduce impacts of climate change.